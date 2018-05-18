Ellie is in line for Diabetes award

Local volunteer with Diabetes UK Northern Ireland, Ellie Henry, from Ballymoney, has been nominated for the Fundraising Award at the upcoming Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Inspire Awards with Click Energy.

The awards which are sponsored by one of NI’s leading electricity suppliers, Click Energy, set out to recognise and acknowledge the invaluable contribution of volunteers and groups that make a huge positive difference to the lives of people in the diabetes community.

Ellie will find out if she has won the award in recognition of her fundraising work for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland at the charity’s national Inspire Awards ceremony with Click Energy which is being held at the Titanic Visitor Centre in Belfast on June 2.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland National Director, Jillian Patchett, said; “We were delighted with the number of nominations we received for the Inspire Awards and it is indicative of the vast work and commitment of our amazing volunteers. Our supporters, volunteers and fundraisers go above and beyond to help the local diabetes community.

“It is so inspiring to read the nominations and the many ways in which people help us raise awareness and funds. We would like to thank everyone who not only helps Diabetes UK in Northern Ireland but also those who took the time to nominate people who they thought made a difference.”