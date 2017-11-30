Exceptional dolls houses in Christmas sale

Mc Afee Auctions Christmas sale in Ballymoney next week includes two very impressive fully furnished dolls houses, the like of which auctioneer Gerry Mc Afee has not seen before,

“They really are amazing and have been painstakingly fully furnished over a lifetime, with the greatest of care and detail right down to the finest detail,” said Gerry.

“The two houses which have been entered into this sale really are exceptional and are sure to appeal to a wide range of buyers and collectors.

“Other items which should also attract a lot of interest include a very impressive dapple grey rocking horse, a collection of paintings including a very nice landscape by Maurice C Wilks, a landscape oil painting by Charles Mc Auley, and two delightfully attractive water colours by the same artist.

“A selection of other oils and watercolours are also included. Double weight Vienna clocks, wag at the wall, longcase and a selection of mantle clocks are also included.

“Part two of a large collection of crystal and ceramics include Belleek baskets, Royal Crown Derby, Coalport Humells and Doulton figures, Llaudro, Nao, border fine arts, tea and dinner sets, crystal including pieces of Waterford and Tyrone etc.

Two private collections of silver including salvers, inkwells, mugs and jugs, cased cutlery and many other pieces, make up a very interesting collection of silver and ther are some coins including three sovereigns and two half sovereigns. Approximately 100 pieces of furniture include nice chests, ocassional tables and chairs , plant stands, bookcases display cases etc.”

Viewing will be on the day of the sale which is on December 14 in the Ballymoney Auction room from 3.30 pm. Further details from auctioneers on 02827667669