A Portrush man has been accused of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Derek Anthony McCrory (50), of Glenariff Road, is also accused of having the drug on December 21 last year.

On the same date he is alleged to have intentionally obstructed a person in the exercise of their powers during a drugs search.

The defendant also faces a charge of possessing fireworks without a licence. He appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court and the case was adjourned until March.