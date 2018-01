Two Portrush men appeared side by side in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, January 15 facing drugs supply charges.

They are Sheldon Mullan (25), of Portmore Close and Sean Quinn (26), of Skerrymor Place.

They are both jointly charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply; possession of the drug and obstructing a person during a drugs search.

They were both released on £500 bail and the case was adjourned until March.