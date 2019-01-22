Family prepares for funeral of second brother to die in tragic accident

Mourners will gather in the Co Londonderry village of Articlave today for the funeral of local businessman Ian Patterson, who died in a tragic accident on Friday.

The 44-year-old father of two is thought to have been electrocuted while installing a new light in a shed at his Rockmount Gardens home.

Ricky Patterson was killed in a lorry crash near Drogheda in April 2015

His death is the second terrible tragedy to befall the family in recent years.

Mr Patterson’s brother, Ricky, was killed in a lorry crash on the M1 motorway near Drogheda in April 2015.

The crash occurred on his last day of work before he was to give up full-time driving to spend more time with his family.

The 45-year-old father of two from Articlave was described as “a devoted father” and “a big Liverpool fan”, who was also an active member of the Elim Church in Coleraine.

Speaking to the Coleraine Times at the time of the tragedy, Ian Patterson said: “It was his last day at work. He wanted to give up the long runs because it often meant weekend work and he didn’t get to see his family as much as he wanted.

“He had actually got himself a new job and was due to start this week.”

Less than four years after those terrible events, the family has sadly been hit by another heartbreaking loss.

Friends have paid tribute to Ian Patterson, who owned Patterson TV Aerial & Satellite Services and was a well-known and popular businessman in the local area. He was also a well-liked member of the Articlave-based Silver Arrows darts team.

The secretary of the local darts league, Stephen Pinkerton, said Mr Patterson was “a great family man” and “a very, very lovable chap” who will be “missed by everybody”.

A family notice described Mr Patterson as “a much-loved daddy, a devoted son and a dearest brother”.

It added that he will be “very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.”

His funeral will take place in St Paul’s Church at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.