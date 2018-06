Coleraine woman Cathy McColgan has praised the community for their support in helping her raise £5,286.50 for the Macmillan Unit at Antrim Area Hospital in memory of her friend Karen Doherty who died recently aged just 47.

Cathy organised a fundraising event in the Montra Club which included music, an auction and a raffle.

She is pictured with Kerry Nevin, Tara, Reeves and Robyn Doherty (Karen’s husband and daughters).