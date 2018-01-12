Final call for funding for Coleraine!

Community groups in Coleraine are being asked to come up with amazing ideas that celebrate local wildlife and bring people together.

Projects that get local people involved and highlights the importance of UK native wild flowers, plants or fungi are eligible for £2,000 to £4,000 of funding from Grow Wild, the UK-wide native plants and fungi programme.

Funding applications for the 2018 community projects are now open - all local people and organisations have to do to get started is visit the Grow Wild website, but they have to be quick – the deadline is January 15.

Since 2014, Grow Wild has funded hundreds of projects throughout the UK - including dozens across Northern Ireland. Coleraine is of course home to the Cornfield Project, Grow Wild’s flagship project in NI, a massive regeneration of land between the Millburn and Ballysally estates.

To be in the running for funding in 2018, organisations should have a new or creative idea that could transform a space in their local community or help people’s quality of life using wild flowers, plants or fungi – and also highlights nature’s importance for the environment and for people.

Stéphanie Baine, Northern Ireland Engagement Manager for Grow Wild, said: “We have supported amazing community projects all over Northern Ireland in the past few years. If anyone thinks they have a good idea they should let us know and we will help to try and make it happen. These projects are a fantastic way to bring the local community together and reconnect people to their natural environment – so please just get in touch.”

Supported by the Big Lottery Fund and led by Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Grow Wild inspires communities, friends, neighbours and individuals across the UK to come together to enjoy native wild flowers, plants and fungi and transform local spaces.

Local people with a great idea for a community project should visit www.growwilduk.com and download the guidance document for terms and conditions and a simple guide to applying for Grow Wild community project funding. A total of 50 projects across the UK are set to receive support in 2018.

Would-be applicants should contact Stéphanie Baine to discuss your proposal and request the online application form. Applications must be submitted by midday on January 15.

Julie Harrison, Big Lottery Fund Northern Ireland Chair, said: “We are pleased to continue our support for Grow Wild. Thanks to the generosity of National Lottery players, it is using wild flowers to bring people together to make a real difference to local areas across Northern Ireland.”

Find out about community group funding at https://www.growwilduk.com/content/community-project-funding-2018.