A woman who stole a candle worth £13.95 from a post office in Portstewart has been fined £100.

Ruth Lennon (44), of Mullaghacall Road in the town, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, January 15.

On September 29 last year she concealed the candle under the sleeve of a cardigan and left the post office without paying.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene said the defendant wished to apologise for the offence.