Fire at restaurant ‘remains under investigation’

The cause of a fire that broke out at an Indian restaurant in Co Londonderry “remains under investigation”, the fire service has said.

The blaze broke out at the Indus Valley Restaurant at the Riverside Regional Centre on the edge of the town.

The fire broke out at the Indus Valley Restaurant, in the Riverside Regional Centre in Coleraine

It was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Srvice at around 10pm and burned until well after midnight.

A spokesperson for the fire service said seven fire appliances and around 35 firefighters from Coleraine, Portstewart, Portrush and Londonderry were dispatched.

“We received a call at 10.07pm last night to attend a fire in a building in the Riverside Regional Centre, Coleraine,” the spokesperson said.

“In total seven fire appliances and 35 firefighters from Coleraine, Portstewart, Portrush and Londonderry were involved in tackling the blaze.

“Firefighters dealt with a fire in Indus Valley Restaurant and worked hard to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings and businesses.”

The spokesperson added: “The incident was dealt with at 00.46am and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.”