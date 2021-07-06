Firm wins £6.5m of contracts in first six months

Some of the team at ATG

Queen’s Award-winning ATG Group, which is based in Coleraine, has won a number of key deals that will help it secure its best ever trading year.

One of those contracts includes a major project in Latvia, which is the first deal for ATG Group in the country. It means the Loughanhill Industrial Estate-based firm is now working in five countries.

Managing Director and company founder Mark McKinney says 2021 started well and that the contracts have set the foundations for its most successful year.

“We are only halfway through 2021 but we have already secured almost £6.5 million of new contracts,” he explained.

“With the pandemic restrictions still creating some delays and impacting some businesses, it’s a massive achievement. Our original target for 2021 was £8 million and to have achieved more than 50 per cent in the first six months is outstanding.” One of the contracts includes a cut off wall and treatment system for groundwater contamination in Latvia.

Mark, who launched ATG Group in 2006, said: “This is the first time we have worked in Latvia. It is an exciting project and as we are already working in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, this deal sees us active in five countries.”

Among the new contracts is £1.6 million of construction plot works for a house builder in Scotland, major groundwater remediation work in NI and a large Japanese Knotweed treatment project in the Republic of Ireland.