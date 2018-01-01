First New Year’s baby was not due until January 25

2018 was just three minutes old when a tiny bundle of joy named Kyron Gatley entered the world.

His status as what is thought to be Northern Ireland’s first arrival of the new year was even more of a surprise as he was not due until January 25.

Kyron Gatley - born at 12.03am New Year's Day - with parents Catherine and Nathan and Altnagelvin Hospital staff

His mother Catherine Coyle, who is from Claudy, said it never crossed her mind her second child could have come along on New Year’s Day.

She said: “He was due on the January 25, so he’s three and a half weeks early.”

The 33-year-old care worker arrived in Altnagelvin Hospital on Friday morning expecting to give birth to her second child that day.

She said: “We thought he was coming on Friday but it wasn’t until New Year’s Eve that it registered that he could arrive on New Year’s Day.

Baby Sam Hyde who was born in Craigavon Hospital with brother James and sister Maggie

“The midwives were excited about delivering a New Year’s Day baby, but to me as long as he’s healthy I don’t care what day of the week he arrives.”

Kyron is the Claudy mother second child. His brother Dainton will be four this month.

Altnagelvin Hospital was also celebrating the arrival of twins on New Year’s Day.

The twin boys born were born at 1.36pm and 1.38pm yesterday – weighing six pounds, and five pounds 10 ounces.

New Year's Day baby Mason with mum Georgina Devine who was born at 4.53am and weighed 6 pound 12 1/2 ounces at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Their mother Nuala Herron is from Gleneagles in Londonderry.

Meanwhile in Craigavon the first baby born on New Year’s Day belonged to Susan Hyde from Newtownhamilton. Sam Hyde arrived at 1.54am.

In Coleraine at the Causeway Hospital new arrival Annie Ivy King, tipped the scales at seven pounds three ounces.

At Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, one of the heaviest babies to arrive on New Year’s Day was Eben Bosse who weighed nine pounds seven and a half ounces.

Baby McCaughran who was yet to be named with midwife Louise Ui Eachain who was born at 1.14am and weighed 8 pound 6 1/2 ounces , at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on New Years Day. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

While the first New Year’s baby is thought to have been delivered in Altnagelvin, not far behind was Tara Mae Schoeppe, born in the Ulster Hospital at 12.48am.