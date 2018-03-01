First Spring lecture event

The North Coast Association of the National Trust will hold the first of its Spring lectures on Tuesday, March 13, when Dr Cliff Henry will speak to members and guests at the Magherabouy House Hotel, Portrush, at 7.30pm.

Dr Henry has been Area Ranger at the Giant’s Causeway since 2010 and has an unrivalled knowledge of the fauna and flora of the Causeway Coast.

In his lecture, he will describe and illustrate some of the rarely-encountered wildlife that he has come across.

Prior to his work at the Causeway, he looked after Ecos Park for Ballymena Borough Council and before that he was a Post Doctorate Researcher at Ulster University. He grew up on a farm and has always been interested in wildlife and the outdoors.

Cost of admission £5 and includes tea/coffee and biscuits after the talk.