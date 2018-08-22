Focus on Family holding information day event

Focus on Family are holding an information day on Wednesday, September 5.

Everyone is welcome to go along at any time between 10am-6pm to find out what’s on offer at Focus on Family, 11-19 Glenburn Crescent, Ballysally, BT52 2QR and register for the new courses starting in September.

This year, Focus on Family will be offering accredited courses in Maths, English and Computers ICT Essential Skills delivered by the Northern Regional College.

In addition, the following non-accredited courses are available: Introductory ICT Course for Office/Admin software/packages; Complementary Therapies – Reflexology, Reiki, Crystal Healing, Pilates, Yoga, Havening; Recreational Courses – Arts & Crafts, Cookery, Exercise &

Keep Fit; Family Links Nurturing Programmes for adults and children; Finance & Budgeting, Men’s Shed at The Cornfield, Employability Skills & Training and IM HAPPY ICT courses.

There will also be a chance to learn more about childcare services for 2-4 years, The Little Wonders.

For more information, contact Project Manager Brendan Patterson on 028 7032 9550 or managerfof@btconnect.com