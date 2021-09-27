Former Barry’s Amusement site goes up for rent

The 2.22 acres site includes around 31,500 sq ft of buildings located in the heart of Portrush, writes Gillian Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter.

Barry’s was opened over 90 years ago in 1926 by the Trufelli family and was widely recognised as Northern Ireland’s largest and longest-running amusement park.

On September 6, the Trufelli family confirmed that the Barry’s property had been sold and the business was set to close.

Osborne King, who is acting on behalf of the purchaser, says that they have been instructed to secure a tenant for the prime leisure and entertainment venue.

They are open to discussions with all potential occupiers and further information on lease term and rent are available on request.

The equipment is the property of the former owners and does not form part of any leasing agreement.