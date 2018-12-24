Former Loreto student Molly congratulated

A former student from Loreto College Coleraine has been recognised among the very top students achieving A* grades in last summer’s CCEA A Level examinations.

136 local learners received recognition for their studies at the Council for the Curriculum Examinations and Assessment’s (CCEA) largest awards ceremony.

Former Loreto College student Molly Brennan was placed first in A Level Physics. Molly has now left Loreto College to begin her University studies at Durham, where she is reading Mathematics. Molly scored three A* grades in her A levels in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics, as well as an A at AS Chemistry.

She was recently presented with an Institute of Physics in Ireland Award to recognise her achievement in A Level Physics, and two years ago, she was placed joint First in GCSE Further Mathematics and Third in GCSE Chemistry.

CCEA’s Chief Executive, Justin Edwards congratulated the learners.