Four fabulous days ahead at Lammas Fair

Four fabulous days are set to be had in Ballycastle at the annual Ould Lammas Fair this year.

The oldest show in Ireland will start with the ever popular heavy horse show parade and vintage tractor display through the town on Saturday, August 24.

Following on the success from last year, the fun beach races will be once again be held on Ballycastle Beach with all proceeds going to Riding for The Disabled, a charity which provides recreational and sporting opportunities for disabled people. The returning feature of the fair will take place from 6pm – 10pm with ten races planned.

Sunday, August 25, will be a day of music, local produce and amusements, finishing off with a spectacular fireworks display at the seafront from 9.45pm. There will be the opportunity to visit the Naturally North Coast and Glens Market throughout the day with a special Twilight Market planned for the evening.

The weekend build up is the only the beginning of this unique, traditional and family focused event.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “The Ould Lammas Fair is one of best ways to finish off the summer season in the Causeway Coast and Glens, giving families, friends and visitors the chance to enjoy the seaside resort of Ballycastle in all its glory.

“The town will be transformed into a buzzing market place, featuring musicians, funfair rides, buskers whilst not forgetting the integral and historic horse trading. It will be a weekend full of activity and one not to be missed.”

Market stalls will be the focal point at the seafront throughout Monday and Tuesday with Naturally North Coast and Glens selling the very best of local produce, handmade gifts and crafts. Fairhill Street will be transformed with a petting farm, horse shoe demonstrations and pony and cart rides facilitated by Riding for The Disabled allowing visitors of all abilities to take part. Horse enthusiasts will also have the chance to watch skilled farriers in action as they trim horses feet and make horse shoes the traditional way.

The jam packed four days promise to be an unforgettable spectacle with the added bonus of being able to sample the Fair’s well known favourites- sweet Yellowman and salty dulse seaweed.

www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/ould-lammas-fair/