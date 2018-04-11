Fresh appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A26 Crankill Road in Ballymena last November after which Anthony McGhee died have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses.

Mr McGhee, aged 57, died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the collision, on Tuesday 28th November, 2017.



Inspector Mick Wood said: “The collision occurred at around 6.30pm at the junction of the Crankill Road and the Kildowney Road, and involved a silver Saab which was towing a small dog trailer at the time.



Police are specifically appealing to the driver of a light-coloured vehicle that may have turned off the main carriageway onto the Kildowney Road immediately prior the collision.



Police believe this driver may have information which could assist in the investigation.



I am asking this driver, or any other witnesses, to contact police in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1084 of 28/11/17.”