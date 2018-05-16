Funeral for tragic Aaron Henderson who died in Magaluf

A Northern Ireland man who died following an alleged assault on the Spanish island of Majorca is to be laid to rest in his home town today.

Aaron Henderson, a father of four from Coleraine, was on holiday with his girlfriend in the popular resort of Magaluf last month when he sustained severe head injuries and later passed away in hospital.

The 30-year-old’s funeral service will take place at 25 Cloyfin Park, Coleraine today at 2pm following on to Coleraine Cemetery.

The family asks that donations be made to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust in lieu of flowers.

The charity provided assistance to the Henderson family in bringing Aaron’s body back to Northern Ireland.

A British man, 35-year-old Paul Waugh, originally from Middlesborough, has appeared in court in Majorca on suspicion of killing the Co Londonderry man.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reported that the nightclub bouncer stands accused of fatal aggression while a Spanish man is facing charges of retaining important information.

It is understood the results of the autopsy confirmed that Aaron died as a result of the blow to the head.

Speaking to the News Letter last week, Aaron’s heartbroken father Paul Henderson revealed that he and his wife made the decision to donate Aaron’s organs, adding: “It was a hard decision to make, but it gives us some comfort as we know he is still out there, and someone is happy. At least we know he didn’t die in vain.”