GALLERY: Awards presented to Christmas window winners across the Causeway Coast and Glens
Shop owners and businesses have been praised for creating beautiful Christmas window displays in towns and villages across the Causeway Coast and Glens.
Their efforts provided a warm welcome to shoppers and visitors while greatly enhancing the festive atmosphere.
Jo Healy from 'Just Because', winner of the Christmas window competition in Cushendall.
Amanda Stephens from The Designerie, runner-up of the Christmas window competition in Bushmills.
Karen Carleton from Carleton's Corner Shop, winner of the Christmas window competition in Bushmills.
Anne Henry from Flowers @ Anne's, winner of the Christmas window competition in Ballycastle, receives her award from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers.
