It’s been a busy and exciting time for Dominican College in Portstewart.

Fresh from the news that the school has been granted funding for a new building project, an interview skills event was held to prepare pupils for the world of work and further education.

Nursing and Medical group are pictured at Dominican College's Interview Skills Night with Ms Mullane. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Business pupils who were interviewed by past pupil Debbie Rymer as part of the Interview Skills Night. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

View more