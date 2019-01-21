GALLERY: North Coast College open night

The principal of North Coast Integrated College welcomed hundreds of children and parents to the school open night recently.

Mrs Angela PAssmore said: “We are a successful integrated school where pupils come first and achieve success and we will continue to meet the increasing demand for integrated education in this area.”

Noah and Abbie welcoming a Mill Strand PS pupil to the sport department. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Dissection time during the open night at North Coast Integrated College. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Head Boy and A level Science student Blayne sharing his knowledge during open night at North Coast Integrated College. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Hands on experience in Design and Technology during open night at North Coast Integrated College. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

