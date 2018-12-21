GALLERY: Take a look around the new Coleraine Library

With funding from the Department for Communities, the Queen Street library reopened to the delight of members of the public who were able to see how the listed building had been transformed to meet the needs of a modern library service.
Coleraine Library reopened its doors to the public on Thursday after an extensive refurbishment project costing £2.3 million.
