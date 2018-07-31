Garvagh Time Travel Festival

On Saturday, August 4, time will stand still in Garvagh Forest. This will allow people to move between time in search of magic coins; coins that have become the repositories of memories of the landscape, the forest and people that the town has been losing over the centuries.

This family interactive adventure is being organised by Garvagh Development Trust, as part of the Garvagh People’s Forest Project, in partnership with Garvagh Museum and will take people for a journey through Garvagh Forest moving from the 19th Century, Pre-History, Medieval, Forest of Today and the Forest of the Future. Entry to the adventure will be staggered in groups of 5-10 people from 12 – 4pm with the last group in at 3pm.

No booking is required and donations will be gratefully received. Please contact Karin Eyben on 07966 202184 or by email garvaghpeoplesforest@gmail.com for further information or visit Garvagh Community Building on Facebook.