Get ready for the fantastic Santa Splash 2017!

Get the date in your diary for this year’s Santa Splash!

It’s December 17 at 1.30pm at the East Strand, Portrush. Registration open from 12pm at 55 North and 1pm at East Strand.

The Santa Splash has grown from strength to strength over the past nine years and it is hoped this year’s Santa Splash will be bigger and better than before.

Last year over 400 people braved the Atlantic Ocean and we raised an incredible £11,000 for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

This year, the event will be raising money for Aware NI, a local charity who help people suffering from depression and other mental health problems.

Once again 55 North will be supporting this event, helping kick off the festive season in style.

55 North will provide refreshments after the Splash and the wonderful Shamie Heaney will add to the festive atmosphere on the patio.

The RNLI beach lifeguards will be providing water safety cover at this event. The Splash will get underway at 1.30pm at East Strand, Portrush.