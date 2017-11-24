Getting a flavour of the Causeway Coast and Glens

Local produce with a Caribbean twist, a paella cookery lesson and a Game of Thrones inspired eating experience were just some of the highlights of the recent Causeway Coast and Glens Restaurant Week.

The event, which is now in its second year, celebrates the area’s foodie repertoire from fine dining to street food and artisan markets.

Some of those who enjoyed the Cocktail Night held in Thyme and Co during Causeway Coast and Glens Restaurant Week.

Reflecting on the successful initiative, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “Restaurant Week has been a fantastic event for our food and drink providers, and we were delighted to work in such close partnership with them. I would like to thank all of our partners for sharing our enthusiasm and helping to showcase our rich and diverse foodie sector.

“With world renowned visitor attractions, an unrivalled coastline and a reputation for the very best hospitality, our Borough offers a complete visitor experience.”

Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle added: “Preparations for this year’s Restaurant Week coincided with our endorsement from Lonely Planet as the best region to visit for 2018. With this in mind, we are looking forward to welcoming more people than ever before and showcasing what makes the Causeway Coast and Glens deserving of this accolade.”

Taylor Jones with Denis Broderick from the Association of Wine Educators during Causeway Coast and Glens Restaurant Week at The French Rooms in Bushmills.

Alongside this, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is looking forward to the release of a new series of short films which capture the Causeway Coastal Route at its very best.

