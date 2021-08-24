Give High Street Vouchers to 16 and 17 year olds: MLA
Sinn Féin economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald has said the high street voucher scheme should be extended to 16 and 17 year olds.
The East Derry MLA said: “The high street voucher scheme is due to be rolled out in September and it is currently planned that eligibility will include all adults aged 18 and over.
“The voucher should also be available for 16 and 17 year-olds; young people in this age group are considered to be of working age, they have national insurance numbers, some have left education and are in full-time employment, others have caring responsibilities.
“Young people have been badly impacted by Covid, many worked in retail and other frontline services or volunteered in their local communities, and they should be included in this scheme.”
She said that including 16 and 17 year-olds in the high street voucher scheme would support the aim of bringing shoppers back onto hard-hit high streets