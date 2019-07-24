Good Chemistry for Ballymoney’s Ewan

Ballymoney’s Ewan Strang graduated from Queen’s University Belfast in June with a Master’s in Chemical Engineering and was promptly employed by the world’s largest medical company.

The 26-year-old is now working at Medtronic, which is a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions.

His work at the Galway based company focuses on Drug Eluting Stents, a medical device inserted in arteries that slowly releases a drug to block cell proliferation.

Ewan embarked on pioneering research during his Master’s at Queen’s University’s Ionic Liquid Laboratories (QUILL) Research Centre under Dr Geetha Srinivasan, a leading expert on the biomedical applications of ionic liquids.

While studying for his Master’s, Ewan also completed a Level 8 Certificate in Strategic Project Management and Leadership.

Ewan said: “My Master’s gave me great hands-on experience in a globally recognised research centre which was very transferable to employment in the medical or pharmaceutical industry. It was a privilege working with my supervisor Dr Geetha Srinivasan who is an expert in her field and passionate about her work. My Master’s has given me a significant head start in the graduate world.

“My time at Queen’s opened the door for my current job at Medtronic. I am now a Chemical Engineer, working on projects to cut cost and improve the Drug Eluting heart stents, one of Medtronic’s key products made in Ireland, which is estimated to help promote the recovery of two million people a year, worldwide.”

According to QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2019, Queen’s is ranked in the top 160 in the world for graduate prospects.