Heads of School appointed at Loreto College Coleraine

As the Summer Term began, Loreto College has named its Heads of School for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The Head Girl for 2018-19 will be Fionnuala Keane, who will work alongside Head Boy Dónal Close.

Completing the Heads of School team will be Deputy Head Girl Sian Donaghy and Deputy Head Boy Dara McGoldrick. All four hold impressive academic records as well as having contributed with generosity and commitment to the extra-curricular life of Loreto College.

These four outstanding young leaders will work with a team of Senior Prefects selected from the current Year 13 group. The Head Boy and Head Girl will also lead the 2018-19 Student Council.

Fionnuala and Dónal, as Head Girl and Head Boy, will also lead the Sixth Form Council alongside their Deputies Sian and Dara.

Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, wished all these outstanding sixth form students every success and happiness in these prestigious new roles, congratulating them on behalf of all the staff and students of the College.

