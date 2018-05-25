VIDEO: Not shifting the pounds? This could be why

In this week's Health, Fitness and Mindset blog, award winning personal trainer, Seamus Fox talks about how taking responsibility for your actions can help you live a healthy balanced lifestyle and how the decisions we make can halt progress.

Today I'm highlighting only some of the stories I hear people tell themselves. These are just a few reasons why people take one step forward and then three steps back a lot of times with their fitness goals.

Personal trainer, Seamus Fox

I'm all for flexibility and if you want long term success there has to be flexibility. However, you also need to be honest with yourself and take responsibility! Once you do that you can correct or improve on weaknesses so that you can look how you want, feel how you want, and live a healthy balanced lifestyle.

As motivational speaker and best-selling author, Jack Canfield says: 'Take 100 per cent responsibility for everything in your life.' That includes all the wee stories we keep telling ourselves.