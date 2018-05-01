Healthy lifestyle bag produced for school pupils

A Healthy Lifestyle Bag, a resource designed by pupils which promotes physical activity, good nutrition and the importance of healthy hydration, will be available to all year 8 pupils in the Northern Trust area as part of their regular school nurse health appraisal.

A group of 14 year 9 pupils from Our Lady of Lourdes School, Ballymoney, were provided with a brief to design a healthy lifestyle resource for their peers and they worked in partnership with the Children & Young People’s Strategic Partnership (CYPSP) and a local illustrator, Jonathon Osborne, to develop their ideas and bring the concept to life.

The pupils designed every aspect of the resource from deciding on a swim bag, to the key health messages that would feature on it and then how these messages would be illustrated on the bag. Principal Eilish Gillan said, “This has been a wonderful and exciting project for our pupils.”