Historic occasion for Main Street

Saturday March 16 was an historic day for Main Street Presbyterian Church in Garvagh.

The Moderator of the General Assembly the Right Rev Dr Charles McMullan officially opened and dedicated the brand new complex including Sanctuary “Café Link” and other ancillary rooms which have been built over the last twelve months.

This new building is built on the site of the original church which dated back to the early 19th century. A short history of the congregation was prepared by The Very Rev Dr D H Allen and distributed at the official opening service.

Over the years extensions and alterations were carried out to the former Church building but it was felt by the committee that a new building should be embarked on.

The property committee of Main Street under the leadership of the Rev Raymond Kelly, spent many hours in the early morning and late at night working through the finer details with the architects and builders (J A Gamble and Co Ltd). The new build sub-committee quickly developed an excellent working relationship with the architects and the builders and in particular the site manager Alistair Preston.

This project could only take place due to the strong financial support, encouragement and generosity of the congregation and this new building will serve the needs of the congregation for many generations to come.

The new building is warm, welcoming and very confortable and a large crowd attended the opening service which was conducted by the Moderator of Presbytery, Rev S Morrow of Moneydig congregation.

Several members of the congregation participated in the worship services with praise being led by the choir, praise group and men’s group.