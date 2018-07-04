Hockey Club honoured at Civic Reception

The achievements of Ballymoney Hockey Club’s Under 15 players have been marked with a civic reception. The young players were welcomed to Cloonavin by the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Cllr Trevor Clarke. They recently won the Ulster Plate after beating Ards 3 -0 in the final at Stormont, capping off a memorable season. Offering his congratulations, the Deputy Mayor said: “The reception was a fitting way for Council to recognise the achievements of these young hockey players and I would like to offer my thanks to the coaching staff, the players and their families for their commitment to the club. I have no doubt the team members have a very bright future in the sport.”

To keep up to date with the latest news from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council follow us on Facebook and Twitter.