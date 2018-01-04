Holocaust Day to be marked at library

Ballymoney Library will mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2018 with a special poetry session for adults on Wednesday, January 31 from 3pm until 4pm.

Poems can capture a range of emotions in just a few words and can also help people understand complex issues. As the theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day is the Power of Words, members of the Ballymoney Library Poetry Group will be reviewing a number of poems that represent a variety of experiences from the Holocaust and more recent genocides.

Holocaust Memorial Day is remembered each year on January 27, when Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and death camp was liberated in 1945. On and around this time the destruction caused by the Holocaust, together with more recent genocides and persecutions, are remembered around the world. The session in Ballymoney Library is open to the public and admission is free.

To book a place, telephone 028 2766 3589 or email ballymoney.library@librariesni.org.uk. For details on all events in libraries go to www.librariesni.org.uk