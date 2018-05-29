Hospice Group raises £42,000!

Northern Ireland Hospice received a MASSIVE donation from the Coleraine Hospice Support Group

during their Annual General Meeting - £45,915.32 to be precise!

The donation is the result of their year long fundraising campaign which included Operation Freeze Knees which takes place on Christmas Day and their Annual Breakfast.

In addition the group has raised awareness in the area which has resulted in support from local business, individuals and organisations who have orchestrated successful fundraising events throughout the past year.

Northern Ireland Hospice cares for 3,500 babies, children and adults with life-limiting illnesses and their families each year. Demand for Hospice services in Northern Ireland is increasing and the charity is now caring for over 90% of patients in their own homes. Whilst Hospice care is free to the patient, it is not free to provide and the charity relies heavily on support and donations from the public.

Sheila Duffy, Regional Fundraiser for Northern Ireland Hospice added: “The Coleraine Support Group is very active and committed to ensuring that we are able to provide much needed support to the local community. Northern Ireland Hospice is a charity caring for local

people.

“Their support makes a real difference to the lives of the patients and their families that Hospice cares for.”