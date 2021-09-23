Housing crisis and rural communities

Ms Hunter was speaking after meeting with constituents who expressed their concern that young people would be forced to move away to find a permanent home.

The East Derry MLA said: “Recently I visited Glenullin and it is evident families here fear that their children will have no choice but to relocate to a different area when they grow up, forcing them to move away from their parents.

“Parents and grandparents are often relied upon to provide childcare and to move away from support networks can be very stressful for young parents who shouldn’t have to make this difficult choice due to a lack of housing.

“Visiting John Mitchel’s GAC, it became apparent how our rural communities are being let down.

“Lack of available affordable and social housing in rural areas leads to the decimation and breakdown of rural communities and separates families, we can and we must do better than this.