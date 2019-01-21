‘I Belong’ art project

Home-Start Causeway had the pleasure of hosting a Family Art Project ‘I Belong’ which was facilitated by Jo McQuillan and funded by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The project took place over a number of months, starting in August last summer and progressing during October, November and completing this month. The Project encouraged joint working between parents, grandparents, children and Home-Start volunteers.

Jo facilitated the production of several individual and joint art pieces, some of which will be displayed on Home-Start Premises on Railway

Road, Coleraine. From tiny baby fingerprints to Granny’s flourishing final touches, the project has been an opportunity for fun and inclusion for all ages.

Home-Start would like to thank Jo for her facilitation, the Home-Start volunteers for their practical and emotional support throughout the project and in their normal roles and Causeway Coast and Glens Council for the opportunity to reinforce the message to each participant ‘I Belong’

Anyone interested in finding out more about Home-Start supports for families and volunteering roles should contact Karen or Emma in Home-Start.