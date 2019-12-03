IN PICTURES: Coleraine Christmas lights switch on Christmas has well and truly arrived in Coleraine! The Mayor Cllr Sean Bateson and Santa switched on the Christmas lights on Friday and the crowds turned out in their hundreds. Can you spot yourself? Coleraine town centre was packed to capacity on Friday night as Mayor Cllr Sean Bateson and Santa turned on the christmas lights. The Mayor caugh up with the PSNI Area Commander Ian Magee in his Panto outfit as Mrs Claus.. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Baby Names 2019: here are the top 10 most controversial baby names for boys