IN PICTURES: Coleraine Christmas lights switch on

editorial image

Christmas has well and truly arrived in Coleraine!

The Mayor Cllr Sean Bateson and Santa switched on the Christmas lights on Friday and the crowds turned out in their hundreds.

Can you spot yourself?

Coleraine town centre was packed to capacity on Friday night as Mayor Cllr Sean Bateson and Santa turned on the christmas lights. The Mayor caugh up with the PSNI Area Commander Ian Magee in his Panto outfit as Mrs Claus.. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Coleraine town centre was packed to capacity on Friday night as Mayor Cllr Sean Bateson and Santa turned on the christmas lights. The Mayor caugh up with the PSNI Area Commander Ian Magee in his Panto outfit as Mrs Claus.. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA