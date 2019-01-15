In pictures: Look inside this stunning property on Northern Ireland’s north coast

This contemporary detached home, built to a high specifications circa 2012 with Bison slab flooring and a pressurised water system, occupies superb elevated site with panoramic views across Portrush, Royal Portrush golf course, the Skerries, Donegal headlands and beyond.

Internally, the property has been finished to a high standard and offers a well laid out family accommodation and is highly recommended by the selling agents.

On the ground floor, the entrance hall has recessed lighting, real wood flooring a skylight window with remote control and rain sensor, and a feature picture window with views of Portrush.

The 23’5x13’6 lounge has a feature stone inglenook style fireplace with multi-fuel Stratford eco boiler stove, real wood flooring and dual French doors leading to the front and rear.

The 35’x20’6 open plan kitchen/dining/family area boost bespoke deluxe eye and low level units with concealed underlighting, a Falcon five ring gas hob with double electric oven and polished granite splash back and worktops. The kitchen area also includes a feature centre island unit with a one and a half bowl stainless steel Blanco sink unit, fitted wine cooler, integrated Fisher & Paykel double dish drawer dishwasher and the incorporated dining area enjoys underfloor heating.

The family area has Argon triple glazed aluminium sliding doors leading to the enclosed glass balcony.

Upstairs, the house has three bedrooms, with the master bedroom measuring 20’5x18’6. The master bedroom has a feature corner window to make the most of the views overlooking the sea and Portrush, as well as a feature free-standing bath on raised plinth with a fully tiled walk-in shower cubicle, vanity unit and low flush WC.

The main bathroom is fitted with a Phoenix whirlpool jet spa bath, as well as a walk-in shower.

The house also includes a garages and gym/office and 0utside there is an enclosed garden to the front, rear and side, as well as a barbecue area.