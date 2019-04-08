IN PICTURES: Northstone staff in Big Shop Showdown

Cancer Focus (NI) will be releasing eleven of their charity shops on Friday, April 12, to a variety of businesses and Northstone will be managing the Coleraine shop at 81 New Row, Coleraine, 10am-4pm.
Northstone Materials staff are participating in the Big Shops’ Showdown - a unique volunteer challenge run in partnership between Cancer Focus (NI) and Business in the Community.
