IN PICTURES: Remembrance on Rathlin

Sunday, November 17 marked the annual service of remembrance on Northern Ireland’s only populated off-shore Island, Rathlin.

The remembrance service is held the week after the mainland event traditionally and is organised by the Ballycastle Branch of the Royal British Legion. A service was held at St Thomas Church of Ireland before wreaths were laid in the church graveyard. This was then followed by a service on board MV Spirit of Rathlin, at the HMS Drake Site in Rathlin Bay. Pictures by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Lowering the standards at the HMS Drake site in Rathlin Bay

Commander John Patterson RN N.Ireland lays a wreath at the HMS Drake site in Rathlin Bay

Sunday, November 17 marked the annual service of Remembrance on Northern Ireland's only populated off-shore Island, Rathlin

Chris McCaughan, Royal Navy Reserve, at Rathlin Island for the Remembrance Act

