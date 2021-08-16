Indian community meet to thank MLA

The independent MLA helped members navigate their way through the changing travel restrictions and rules as India was temporarily placed on the red list for travel.

Members of the Indian community recently presented Ms Sugden with a gift for her help.

Pushpender Singh said the assistance offered was greatly appreciated by everyone in the community.

Meeting at the office of Claire Sugden MLA are: Deepika Gupta, Sanjay Ghosh, Claire Sugden MLA and Suchitra Varma

“It was a bad time and we’re really grateful for all the support we received,” Mr Singh said. “We would like to say thank you to Claire and her team, but also to everyone in Northern Ireland for the donation of oxygen generators to India during the worst of the pandemic.”

Sanjay Ghosh, from Imagenation NI, added: “When I learned of the kind gesture, I wanted to reach out to the people of Northern Ireland to thank them. The kindness shown by Northern Ireland has made us feel proud to be part of this wonderful country.

“The help and support extended by Claire Sugden MLA in the form of information was met with much relief.”

Ms Sugden said it was important to recognise the real issues faced by normal people as a result of the pandemic and associated restrictions.

Meeting at the West Bann Development Centre are: Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Richard Holmes, Kamini Rao, Community Development Officer for Strabane Ethnic Community Association, Pushpender Singh, Claire Sugden MLA, Sushil Malik of Coleraine Phone Repairs, and Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council Grahame Warke

“Understanding the changing rules – such as those for quarantine, which tests were required and limits on travel itself – can be a complex task, but I was only too happy to help where I could and delighted it was of use,” Ms Sugden said.

“Hopefully the pandemic will ease, not just here, but across the world, allowing people to reconnect with friends and family and allow normal life to resume more fully.