Institute of Physics accolade for Molly

A former student from Loreto College Coleraine has been recognised as one of the top students in Physics in Ireland this year.

Molly Brennan was placed first in CCEA A Level Physics, and a result of this, was presented with a Silver Medal by the Institute of Physics, Ireland, as one of the top students of Physics this year.

Molly has now left Loreto College to begin her University studies at Durham, where she is reading Mathematics. Molly scored a wonderful three A* grades in her A levels in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics, as well as an A at AS Chemistry.

Molly, her family and her former Loreto College Physics teachers, Mrs Maeve Close and Mrs Katrina Brolly, attended an event at the RDS, Dublin, on December 5 at which the Silver Medal

was presented.

Molly was congratulated on this wonderful achievement by Mr Michael James,

Principal of Loreto College, on behalf of all the staff and students of the College.

Well done, Molly!