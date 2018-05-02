Irish Video Game Orchestra is coming

The Riverside Theatre in Coleraine is preparing to host a unique orchestral experience - which will appeal to video game lovers!

Established in 2015, the Irish Video Game Orchestra has been stunning audiences throughout the UK and Ireland with its thrilling light and visuals playing the very best music that video games have to offer.

Combining the sound of a live orchestra with the sights of video playback and an energising light show, the IVGO presents a show unlike any other.

The Riverside Theatre is urging locals to come along and enjoy Ireland’s only gaming orchestra as they play classics from some of the most popular video games ofall time, such as The Legend of Zelda, Mario, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Whether you’re a gamer, a music lover, or simply interested in something different, why not come and get your game on!

Tickets for the gig are priced at £12 and £10 for concessionary tickets.

They are on sale now from the Riverside Theatre’s box office by telephoning 028 70 123 123 or online by logging onto https://www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on/irish-video-game-orchestra