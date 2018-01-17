Jailed for being disorderly and assaulting police

A man with a Larne address has been jailed for five months for being disorderly in Portstewart and assaulting police which included biting.

Reece McHugh (19), of Seacourt Road, admitted seven offences relating to November 1 last year including four assaults on police, assault of a police designated person, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

He appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, January 15 via video link from Hydebank.

District Judge Peter King said the bite was a “nasty assault” and he said those kind of incidents were attracting more and more press attention.

A prosecutor said McHugh was being restrained by door staff at a pub and then became aggressive towards a police officer, attempting to headbutt the officer.

Due to the level of violence, according to the prosecutor, the defendant was put on the ground and he headbutted the officer and was clawing at his face.

He was arrested and taken to a police station where three officers were needed to take him to a cell and he bit an officer and kicked out.