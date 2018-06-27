James brings home double gold from Olympics

Riding for the disabled Coleraine have been privileged to support the Special Olympics Ulster Equestrian team for their training over the last seven months.

Coleraine Christine Hankin has been working as chaperone with Head coach Fran Warden and fellow chaperone David Mitchel.

The team excelled during the Dublin held games with James Christie from the Coleraine Owls winning two golds!

James’s team mates Megan McElherran (Saddle and Reins Newry) and Lee Mitchel (Omagh Spires) also brought home two gold medals.

A spokesperson said: “The athletes had a great time at the games and represented Ulster brilliantly with a high level of sportsmanship displayed by all. One of these gold medal winners will be chosen to represent Ireland at the world games in Abu Dhabi 2019 and Coleraine RDA will support with training and coaching.”