Johnathan is top candidate in Technology & Design

The spotlight was firmly on 85 local learners last week as they received recognition for their studies at the 2018 ‘Celebrate with CCEA’ awards ceremony.

The Council for the Curriculum Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) welcomed more than 400 guests, including parents, principals and teachers, at Titanic Belfast to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the award winners in their CCEA examinations. Coleraine Grammar School’s Jonathan Green was Top Candidate in GCSE Technology & Design and was awarded The David Mack Memorial Trophy.

Jonathan is pictured with headmaster David Carruthers and Justin Edwards CCEA CEO.