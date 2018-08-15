Join the Mayor in fundraising Incubator Push

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is calling on people to support a very special fundraising event.

The Incubator Push on Saturday, August 25, will raise funds for TinyLife, the premature and vulnerable baby charity which Councillor Brenda Chivers has chosen as the official good cause for her Mayoral term.

The event begins at Portstewart Townhall at 10am with teams of volunteers pushing the incubator from Portstewart to The Cranagh on the Portstewart Road outside Coleraine.

The Mayor said: “My family has personal experience of the vital services provided by TinyLife as two of my grandchildren were born prematurely. This was a very difficult time for all of us but the charity helped us enormously.

“I now want to take this opportunity to say thank you in a practical way and give something back. By choosing TinyLife as my official charity I hope to raise both vital funds and awareness of the work they do.

“Together with TinyLife volunteers I am calling on everyone to take to the road with us and support this fundraising venture.”

TinyLife fundraiser Brian McCluskey added: “We are honoured that the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has selected TinyLife as her chosen charity. There is an opportunity for members of the public to get involved with the Incubator Push which promises to be a fun experience for everyone while helping to raise important funds.”

Anyone who would like to take part in the Incubator Push or make a donation should contact brian@tinylife.org.uk or ring 07709257251 or go on to the Mayor`s Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brenda-chivers