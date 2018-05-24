Just for Fun classes are a real hit for Killowen kids

Children who attend a cross-community arts and crafts project in Killowen are looking forward to a busy few months thanks to a funding boost from the Housing Executive.

The ‘Just For Fun’ classes which take place each Saturday are organised by the Killowen

Community Association on Killowen Street in Coleraine and give children of primary school age a chance to take part in arts and crafts activities as well as learning about dance and drama.

Jane Hunter of Killowen Community Association said: “This is the third year we are running Just For Fun and we’re delighted to offer the popular programme again to children and their families. Participants include children from three local primary schools – St John’s, D.H Christie Memorial and Killowen – so it’s a fantastic opportunity to develop cross-community friendships. There’s no pressure for the children to perform to a high standard, it really is just for fun.”