Katherine praised as Inspiring Leader at QUB

135 students who graduated from Queen’s Students’ Union’s Inspiring Leaders Programme were celebrated at a recent awards ceremony in The Whitla Hall at Queen’s University, Belfast - including Katherine Freeman from Ballymoney.

The Programme, sponsored by PwC, was developed by Volunteer SU, a dedicated volunteering department within the Students’ Union and was facilitated by the William J. Clinton Leadership Institute at the University.

Katherine, a Computer Science student, has been a QUB Raise and Give (RAG) volunteer for the past two years. She said: “I have loved volunteering with QUB RAG, so much so that I ran for the presidency for the 2018/19 academic year and was able to secure it. This past year has been incredible and seeing the active difference you can make to charities is an amazing feeling. It’s even better that we are just a big group of friends who get to do so many activities together in the name of fundraising.”