Keep dancing - it’s Strictly Come Dancing for CRS

Excitement is building for the forthcoming Strictly Come Dancing contest being held in support of the Coleraine Unit of the Community Rescue Service(CRS) in the Magheraboy House, Portrush, on Saturday, April 28, at 8pm.

Contestants from many local businesses are busy practicing their jives, waltzes and Charlestons in anticipation of this important fundraising event.

Contestants include Robbie from McAtamneys’ with Andrea from Starbucks; Richard from McAtamney’s with Sara from Isabella’s Lingerie; Craig and Patsy from M&S; Mike and Alison from Mulberry Bush Nursery; Andrea from Romaya Hair with Tommy from McConaghy Transport; Tracy from Specsavers with Mo from Care in the Community and Alistair from CRS with Sharon from Care in the Community.

The contestants are currently undergoing rigorous training with local dance coach Gerald McQuilkin.

This promises to be an evening of good entertainment which will be enhanced by performances from the Sollus Highland Dancers and music from Gillian and Naomi from Sainsburys.

All money raised will go to the ongoing work of the Coleraine Unit of CRS and will help in the purchase of life saving equipment and to the maintenance of our response boats and vehicles.

Tickets are available from the contestants, members of CRS or from the CRS Shop Bridge Street, Coleraine.